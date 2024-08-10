Two female deer shot dead near lake in Ariyalur, search on for poachers

ARIYALUR: The Sendurai police and the district forest department are on the lookout for two persons who allegedly shot dead two female deer by a lake in the village late night on Wednesday.

Alarmed by the sound of gunshots from the area near the Periyayeri around midnight on Wednesday, a group of locals headed to the spot to find the two does, both about a year old, dead.

They informed the district forest department and the Sendurai police. Following this a team from the forest department retrieved the carcasses and buried them in Kulumur forest after postmortem.

The Sendurai police soon registered a case and began a search for the culprits who shot down the does.

A forest official told TNIE, “Some people who came to Sendurai on a two-wheeler hunted down the deer with a country-made gun. They fled when they realised that people were coming. Pellets were discovered in the deer’s bodies during post-mortem.”

Mentioning that two persons were behind the does’ deaths, the official added, “With the help of cyber crime, we checked mobile signal transmission at the time of the incident. We will arrest them soon.”

Doe fatally knocked down

In a separate incident on Thursday, a doe, also said to be a year old, was fatally hit by an unidentified vehicle at Kattaiyankudikadu near Sendurai. On information, forest officials and veterinarians buried the carcass after post-mortem.