Two-year agony ends, disabled man’s modified car registered in Tamil Nadu

COIMBATORE: The two-year ordeal of K Robin Benifer (35), a person with locomotor disability, to get his modified car registered has come to an end as the regional transport office (Coimbatore South) issued a registration certificate for the vehicle under the category of adaptive vehicle on August 2. The authorities informed the ‘happy news’ to Benifer through post on August 5.

A senior official of the transport department said they have been giving priority to the people with locomotor disabilities and are clearing their application at the earliest. “However, the process of this particular application was delayed due to the communication gap between the applicant and the officials. After it came to our knowledge, we completed the registration process within a few days. We do not let anyone suffer due to unnecessary delay,” he said.

TNIE carried an article on the plight of Benifer in its edition dated July 27. An MBA graduate from Nethajipuram near Neelikonampalayam in Coimbatore, Benifer is working as manager in a property development firm in the city. He got paralysed in July 2019 after he suffered an injury to the spinal cord in an accident.

Though he fitted his car, bought in May 2022, with a kit with hand-on options certified by Automotive Research Association of India, the registration of the vehicle was not completed for the last two years. Benifer said the officials did not give any reason for the delay.