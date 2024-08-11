Motorists throw caution to wind, Ukkadam flyover turns selfie spot

COIMBATORE: The newly inaugurated Ukkadam-Aathupalam Flyover in Coimbatore has become a picnic spot of sorts. Several people were seen stopping their vehicles midway on the flyover and clicking photographs and selfies against the scenic view of the Periyakulam water body with the Western Ghats at its background, thereby causing traffic hindrances.

The flyover was inaugurated by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday.

Now, officials and traffic personnel are concerned with the dangerous practice of people strolling on the flyover and clicking pictures after alighting from their vehicles. This hinders the smooth flow of incoming vehicles and risks accidents. Several motorists demanded the officials concerned to take action.

“Some irresponsible people stop all of a sudden on the flyover and park their vehicles to take photos. They are causing traffic congestion and hindrances for other motorists who use the flyover. The suspension of night traffic on the flyover for three days is a bit disappointing,” said J Thangaraj, a motorist from Raja Street.

Speaking to TNIE, a state highways department official, said, “We have installed CCTV cameras and ‘No Parking’ warning sign boards at several spots on the flyover. Despite the warning sign boards, a few people have been stopping midway on the flyover, taking photos, creating a nuisance and turning the facility into a tourist spot. We will seek police assistance in this matter. Soon action will be taken against those irresponsible people.”

Regarding the restriction to ride on the flyover at night, the official revealed that they are carrying out a few safety measures and precautionary works as the Valankulam Road ramp is yet to be opened. Adjusting the bollards and aligning the sign boards and barricades are being carried out during night.

Night traffic on the flyover will be allowed from Monday or Tuesday, added the sources.