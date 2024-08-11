Tamil Nadu government did not take adequate steps to repatriate fishers: Kadambur Raju

THOOTHUKUDI: AIADMK North district secretary and Kovilpatti MLA Kadambur C Raju visited the families of Tharuvaikulam fishermen, who had been arrested by the Sri Lankan navy on Saturday. The former minister enquired about the well-being of the families and assured to provide necessary welfare assistance.

Kadambur Raju told the media the fishermen drifted away due to speedy winds, however, the state government had not taken any steps to repatriate them. "The government did not take any steps to send a delegation to Sri Lanka to hold talks with officials for repatriation", he said.

The livelihood of the families of the fishermen detained in Sri Lanka has been affected, and the state government has not yet given compensation, he said, adding that the government is in slumber.

If the fishermen are not repatriated before August 20, the AIADMK will hold an agitation following a consultation with party General secretary Edapadi K Palaniswami, Raju said.

Raju went on to accuse the state government of not controlling the drug menace, which has been endangering the youth. "If the government fails to control the menace, the change will emerge only when the government is changed", he said.