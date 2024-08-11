Tamil Nadu: SI names judge in FIR, faces heat

CHENNAI: Madras High Court has ordered the DGP to take action against an SI for mentioning the name of a judge in an FIR registered regarding dispute over increase of rental of a shop.

Fuming over the entry of his name in the FIR registered by SI Nehru of Thiru Vi Ka Nagar police station, Justice G Jayachandran questioned whether an SI did not know how to write an FIR. The FIR related to a complaint lodged by Mohammed Abuthahir. He had alleged that the shop owner doubled the rent and sealed the shop when he refused to pay the sum. He filed a petition in the court and Justice Jayachandran issued a direction to the police. In the FIR registered, the SI mentioned that it was registered as per the “oral instructions of Justice G Jayachandran of Madras High Court”.