Training for grape farmers in Krishnagiri's Paiyur

KRISHNAGIRI: Here is a good opportunity to learn about grape cultivation (viticulture). The Paiyur-based Horticultural College and Research Institute (HC&RI) is inviting farmers to attend its training programme.

Farmers will be trained on new methods using the ‘Y’ trellis cultivation system and drip fertigation.

(Fertigation or nutrigation is the application of soluble fertilisers and micronutrients to crops through an irrigation system.) “The Tamil Nadu Agriculture University (TNAU) has planned to expand grape cultivation in the state. A project on ‘harnessing off-season production potential of commercial grapes varieties for export’ is being implemented at Paiyur,” said Aneesa Rani, Dean and Nodal officer, HC&RI, Regional Research Station at Paiyur.

The demonstration process on the Y-trellis system and drip fertigation will be held on a one-acre vineyard. There will be less humidity and less use of pesticides in this cultivation method.

Explaining the advantages of the Y-trellis system, Aneesa said “In this method, there is enough space for cultivation and mechanisation can be easily done.” “Farmers can visit and take part in the training programme at the college. They will be taught about pruning and other activities,” she added.

The demonstration field has eleven varieties of grapes like red globe, sonaka (seedless), Thompson (seedless), Flame (seedless) and others. Farmers can make use of the programme to get a good yield, Aneesa said. The TNAU in collaboration with the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) is implementing the aforementioned project. “Grape cultivation in Krishnagiri district is now less than 10 hectares. Two decades ago many farmers cultivated grapes in and around Pochampalli and Hosur, but later it was reduced,” said another official. Interested farmers can contact Aneesa Rani at 97889-23254.