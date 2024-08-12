40 hairpin bends on Valparai road named after rare ATR fauna

COIMBATORE: The State Highways Department officials have joined hands with the Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) to create awareness among motorists and tourists about the biodiversity of the ATR through reflective sign boards.

The highway officials have fixed reflective signages with photographs of amphibians, birds, and mammals along with their names for every hairpin bend on the Pollachi to Valparai hilly road. For instance, the 25th hairpin bend is called the Malabar gliding frog hairpin bend, and the 19th hairpin bend is called the White-Bellied Treepie hairpin bend.

According to G Venkatesh, Valparai Forest Range Officer, State Highways officials are instrumental in erecting these conservation awareness boards on the 40 hairpin boards on the Valparai highway as part of educating tourists.

Venkatesh, who has given his photographs and list of birds, amphibians, etc., said that they believe this would impart knowledge about rare and lesser-known species when the forest is home to fauna other than elephants, tigers, and leopards.

A senior official of the highways department said that they have fixed reflective boards at each of the 40 hairpin bends, and they have got an idea to sensitise the tourists as Valparai is one of the notable tourist spots in the state.