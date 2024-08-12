Activists, experts warn that rampant quarrying in hilly areas of Kanniyakumari could lead to landslides

KANNIYAKUMARI: Rampant quarrying in hilly areas of Kanniyakumari might lead to serious consequences like landslides which wrecked havoc in Wayanad. The state government should carry out a detailed study on the impact of stone quarries in the district and also stop sending rocks and minerals to Kerala, experts and activists have said.
According to official sources, stone is being quarried in six areas of the district. Four quarries are in Mecode revenue village of Thiruvattar taluk spread across 1.40 hectares, 1. 41 hectares, 2.07 hectares and 1. 41 hectares, while the other two in Villukuri and Aloor B revenue villages near Nagercoil in Kalkulam taluk spread across 4.19 hectares and 1 hectare respectively. Except for the quarry in Alloor B village, the rest come under the Hill Area Conservation Authority (HACA).
Speaking to TNIE, Nam Tamilar Katchi's central district secretary S Seelan said, "Though quarrying of rock has been in practise for a long time, it has picked up pace in the recent years due to influential politicians. Quarrying has been rampant across Chithirancode, Valliyattumugam and Surulacode, which might lead to natural disasters. Quarrying is carried out beyond the permissible levels. They are breaking hills which are more than 200 feet high and 150 feet deep in some areas. Rocks, P-sand and M-sand are being transported to Kerala in heavy vehicles."
He said most quarries come under the Padmanabhapuram Assembly constituency represented by Dairy Development Minister T Mano Thangaraj. Seelan further said, "We are not against quarrying, but do not want it to be being transported to Kerala."
Former principal scientist and head of Central Soil and Water Conservation Research and Training Institute, Ooty P Samraj said, "The mountain ecosystem is key to other ecosystems. The wealth of the plains depends on the hills. Breaking hills in the district, which is in the western ghats, could lead to soil erosion, flash floods and landslides."
Principal Scientist of Finura Agro Tech LLP, Thovalai S Prakash said, "Mountain quarrying could lead to soil erosion, landslides and loss of biodiversity and disrupt ecosystems."
Prakash said stagnation of water in quarries leads to high pressure and seepage, paving way for massive landslides. Thinning of mountain peaks might change wind direction causing climatic changes.
Anti-nuclear activist and Pachai Tamizhagam's Coordinator SP Udayakumar said, "A landslide is waiting to happen in hilly areas of Kanniyakumari. Apart from quarrying, construction of educational institutions and religious places on the hills also pose a threat. HACA should make efforts to save the hills."
Rebuild Kanniyakumari Movement's president D Thomas Franco said, "The rocks quarried from Kanniyakumari are being transported to a private port in Kerala. Kanniyakumari district should be declared as an eco-sensitive area."
Meanwhile, officials attached to the mining department said six quarries are being operated in the district. Quarrying is being done on patta lands with permission and are being monitored. Strict action will be taken against violations if there are any.
When contacted, Collector R Alagumeena said she had recently taken charge and the quarries were in operation well before that. If violations are found, she will take stringent action.