Activists, experts warn that rampant quarrying in hilly areas of Kanniyakumari could lead to landslides

KANNIYAKUMARI: Rampant quarrying in hilly areas of Kanniyakumari might lead to serious consequences like landslides which wrecked havoc in Wayanad. The state government should carry out a detailed study on the impact of stone quarries in the district and also stop sending rocks and minerals to Kerala, experts and activists have said.

According to official sources, stone is being quarried in six areas of the district. Four quarries are in Mecode revenue village of Thiruvattar taluk spread across 1.40 hectares, 1. 41 hectares, 2.07 hectares and 1. 41 hectares, while the other two in Villukuri and Aloor B revenue villages near Nagercoil in Kalkulam taluk spread across 4.19 hectares and 1 hectare respectively. Except for the quarry in Alloor B village, the rest come under the Hill Area Conservation Authority (HACA).

Speaking to TNIE, Nam Tamilar Katchi's central district secretary S Seelan said, "Though quarrying of rock has been in practise for a long time, it has picked up pace in the recent years due to influential politicians. Quarrying has been rampant across Chithirancode, Valliyattumugam and Surulacode, which might lead to natural disasters. Quarrying is carried out beyond the permissible levels. They are breaking hills which are more than 200 feet high and 150 feet deep in some areas. Rocks, P-sand and M-sand are being transported to Kerala in heavy vehicles."

He said most quarries come under the Padmanabhapuram Assembly constituency represented by Dairy Development Minister T Mano Thangaraj. Seelan further said, "We are not against quarrying, but do not want it to be being transported to Kerala."

Former principal scientist and head of Central Soil and Water Conservation Research and Training Institute, Ooty P Samraj said, "The mountain ecosystem is key to other ecosystems. The wealth of the plains depends on the hills. Breaking hills in the district, which is in the western ghats, could lead to soil erosion, flash floods and landslides."