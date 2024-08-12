Cloudy skies in Chennai for 48 hrs, rain in nine districts

CHENNAI: Heavy rain is likely on Monday over isolated places in Madurai, Dindigul, Tiruchy, Namakkal, Salem, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore, Perambalur and Ariyalur districts, according to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) bulletin.

On Tuesday, the hilly areas of Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Dindigul, Theni and Tenkasi districts and parts of Nilgiris, Erode, Dharmapuri and Salem might receive heavy rainfall, the RMC bulletin said.

The trough extending from south interior Karnataka till the Comorin area — at 0.9km above mean sea level — persists, it added.

During the 24 hours, between 8.30 am on Saturday and 8.30 am on Sunday, Villupuram received the highest rainfall of 22cm, leaving multiple vulnerable areas flooded.

Followed by Tiruvannamalai with 17cm of rainfall and parts of Madurai and Sivaganga receiving around 9-10cm, according to the bulletin.

In Chennai, for the next 48 hours ending on Tuesday afternoon, the skies are likely to be partly cloudy. Light to moderate rain with thunderstorms is expected over some areas.

The maximum temperature is likely to be 35-36°C and minimum, 26-27°C.