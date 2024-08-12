Hindenburg works to make money, not for people’s welfare: Annamalai

TIRUPPUR: BJP state president K Annamalai said Hindenburg Research has been making money by targeting major global companies. Speaking to mediapersons in Avaniashi in Tiruppur on Sunday, Annamalai responded to the allegations levelled by the activist short-selling firm against Adani and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

Annamalai alleged the organisation works “for profit,” not for people. Claiming a government investigation had found no truth to the company’s previous allegations, he said the government would also investigate their fresh allegations. “As for me, the firm is making money by targeting major companies worldwide,” he said.

Alleging a global conspiracy against the nation, Annamalai claimed that powerful countries did not want a strong India. “I think there will be more attacks like this on India in the coming days. I see the Hindenburg allegation as one such attack. Hindenburg received a show-cause notice from SEBI. This is why they have made such an allegation,” he said.

Further, Annamalai criticised the state government for denying permission to the BJP to conduct a bike rally carrying the national flag in Tiruppur on Sunday. Claiming it an awareness event, he said, “Police denied permission for the rally. It is now certain that the state government does not like the national flag. We do not know what kind of a law and order problem will arise because of a bike rally carrying the flag.”

Earlier that day, Annamalai participated in a sapling planting event in Avinashi, organised by the national party’s agriculture wing along with a few voluntary organisations. Later, he attended a consultative meeting for the party’s state, regional and district functionaries, where they discussed their plans for the 2026 Assembly election and pledged to work hard to save Tamil Nadu.