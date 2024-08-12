No vet, animal birth control not performed in Pollachi for one year

COIMBATORE: The number of people seeking treatment for dog bites at the District Government Headquarters Hospital in Pollachi is on the rise. Sources in the Municipality said animal birth control (ABC) measures were not carried out in the last year due to the non-availability of veterinary doctors and lack of volunteer support.

“The number of stray dogs has increased in 36 wards of Pollachi Municipality and the surrounding villages. Incidents of dogs chasing and biting walkers and two-wheeler riders in the wee hours have increased. The municipality and rural local bodies should coordinate efforts to sterilise and vaccinate stray and pet dogs. People are scared to walk on the streets early in the morning fearing stray dogs,” said R Vellai Nataraj, a social activist and a member of the patients’ welfare association of the Pollachi Government Hospital.

In 2023, as many as 2,649 people were treated for dog bites at Pollachi Government Hospital. The number has risen this year. In the last seven months, 1,878 dog bite cases were reported at the hospital. In July, 281 people were admitted for dog bites, hospital sources said.

The Medical Superintendent of the hospital, Dr E Raja, said even pet dogs should be vaccinated at proper intervals. “Even if a vaccinated dog bites or scratches, we should immediately get treatment. Immunoglobulin would be given if someone suffered serious injuries. Otherwise, it would be treated with the Tissue Culture Rabies Vaccine (TCV).

The first shot of the vaccine should be administered within 24 hours of dog bite, and then followed on the 3rd, 7th and 28th days. The last dose of the vaccine is preferred if there is any change in the dog’s behaviour. Whether the dog is vaccinated or non-vaccinated, one should get treatment on time. Otherwise, it can affect the nervous system and lead to death,” he said.

Dr Raja added that local bodies have been carrying out Animal Birth Control and vaccination drives, but there is a need to raise awareness in rural pockets on taking immediate medications for animal bites including those from dogs, monkeys, and rabbits.

Asked about animal birth control measures, Pollachi Municipal Chairperson N Shyamala said “We could not carry out ABC for the past one year due to the non-availability of a veterinary doctor. This has led to an increase in the population of stray dogs. We plan to resume the sterilisation process as soon as possible.

There is a set of 75 guidelines given for the sterilisation process, but no volunteers have come forward to manage the work. We are looking for a suitable NGO to handle birth control measures for stray dogs.”