Poor upkeep of Kottapattu Periyakulam in Tiruchy draws flak

TIRUCHY: Just a year after the city corporation renovated Kottapattu Periyakulam, a pond located on the Tiruchy-Pudukkottai National Highway near the international airport, poor maintenance has led to growth of invasive species, thereby attracting fewer visitors.

According to sources, the beautification project, which included the installation of a walking track, seating areas, and decorative lighting, was completed in September last year at a cost of Rs 1 crore.

While the initiative initially garnered praise, residents now lament that the pond has been neglected by the corporation. “Those passing via the NH would only see the fancy lamps and beautiful fencing done beside the walking track. However, the pond itself is filled with aquatic weeds, and seema karuvelam trees have grown unchecked beside the track.

This has increased the presence of snakes in the area and therefore, I have stopped going for a walk there,” said KS Mahalingam, a resident. “The mud road beside the pond is also covered with seema karuvelam trees, and the area is being used for open defecation. If this continues, the money spent on the project will go to waste.

The corporation needs to conduct desilting work and remove the invasive trees,” said Rajiv Kumar, another resident. In response, corporation officials said that they will direct the engineering team to visit the spot. “We will conduct an inspection and take steps to clear the weed overgrowth. We will also direct respective officials to ensure regular maintenance of the waterbody,” a senior official added.