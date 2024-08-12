Revenue from excise being used for development of amenities: Pondy CM

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy informed the Assembly on Monday that the revenue earned through Department of Excise has been used for development of amenities and infrastructures in Assembly segments.

Replying to a question placed on the table of the House by DMK legislator R Senthil Kumar, the Chief Minister said the revenue available to the government through liquor outlets and also the arrack shops was being used to lay roads and to provide other amenities. He said that the government was following this policy in all segments without discrimination.

Rangasamy also told P R Siva, independent member from Tirunallar segment in Karaikal, that a government general hospital would come up in Karaikal soon with all facilities to cater to the health requirements of the people. Members cutting across party lines made out a strong case during the zero hour for the government to take preventive measures to protect the lives and properties of the people during heavy rains.

The opposition Congress MLA M Vaithianathan drew the attention of the government to the havoc caused by `unprecedented rains on August 9 and 10 in the Puducherry, and said, "such a heavy downpour had not been seen during the last 35 years."

He expressed concern over lack of adequate equipment with the government departments to come to the rescue of the people and also to protect properties during natural disaster. "The government should equip the departments with latest equipment." Nominated legislator R B Ashok Babu said with the northeast monsoon being round the corner the government should adopt measures to maintain the stormwater drains.

The ruling AINRC legislator Lakshmikanthan said cases of dengue and others have been reported from rural areas as a fallout of the recent rains. He stressed that the Health department should gear up its machinery to protect the people against such health hazards.