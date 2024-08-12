Tribal youth shot by BC man for entering farmland in Dindigul

DINDIGUL: An 18-year-old from the Paliyar tribal community was shot for entering his neighbour’s property allegedly by the landowner who belongs to a Backward Class community in Sirumalai of Dindigul district on Saturday evening. The youth sustained injuries on his head and neck but his condition is stable.

The victim’s family alleged that he was shot when he entered the property to chase a stray buffalo and there is a history of caste-related disputes between the families. Dindigul police have formed a team to investigate the matter even as a WhatsApp message was doing the rounds claiming the youth was shot for stealing fruits from the property.

Sources at the Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai, where the youngster is being treated, told TNIE he had sustained wounds from a country-made gun. According to sources, the injured, S Velaiyan, is a daily wage labourer and a native of Saalakadi in Sirumalai. The landowner, K Savariya (45), got furious when he saw Velaiyan wandering in his farmland and shot him, said sources.

The victim’s grandfather Palanisamy told TNIE that Velaiyan had not been stealing fruits and the family had several ongoing caste-based disputes with the Savariya. “Savariya objected when we tried to draw water from the common well. This created a rift between us. He also used casteist slur against us,” Palanisamy claimed.

According to Palanisamy, a buffalo entered their land on Saturday night and Velaiyan was trying to chase it. “The animal then ran along Savariya’s farmland. In a few minutes, Savariya shot my grandson. We were shell-shocked and rushed him to Dindigul Government Hospital,” he added.

The youth was later shifted to the Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai. A senior police officer said a team headed by Dindigul taluk inspector K Chandramohan has been formed to investigate the issue.” Based on the medical report, an FIR will be filed and appropriate action will be taken, he added.