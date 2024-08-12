Veeranam lake full again, 73 cusecs sent to Chennai

CUDDALORE: Veeranam lake in Cuddalore district has reached its full capacity for the second time this year following heavy rainfall in the catchment areas and water released from the Mettur Dam. The lake, covering nearly 14 square kilometres near Kattumannarkoil, has a storage of 1,465 million cubic feet and height of 47.5 ft. It directly irrigates 44,856 acres of land and 40,526 acres indirectly.

The lake receives water from Mettur Dam through Kallanai, Keezhanai and Vadavaru River. Ariyalur, Perambalur, Senthurai, Andimadam, Srimushnam and other nearby villages contribute to the additional water via the Vennangkuzhi Canal.

Apart from providing irrigation, Veeranam lake serves as a vital water source for Chennai throughout the year. The water is purified in Neyveli and sent to Chennai. Borewell water from Maruvai, Pinnalur, Vadalur, Serakuppam, and Karaimedu also make their way to the city.

Earlier this year, the lake dried up due to intense heat adversely affecting Chennai’s water supply. It reached full capacity in June, and again on Saturday.

Water resource department (WRD) sources said 1,886 cusecs of water is currently flowing into the lake.

We are sending 73 cusecs to Chennai for water supply and releasing 113 cusecs for irrigation, a WRD official said.