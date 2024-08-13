Ganja seizures proof of Tamil Nadu government’s efforts to crack down on menace: Maharashtra Governor

COIMBATORE: Governor of Maharashtra CP Radhakrishnan on Monday said that the seizures of ganja in Tamil Nadu was proof of the measures taken by the state government to curb its use. Addressing media persons at the Coimbatore airport on Monday evening before leaving for Mumbai, Radhakrishnan said “The seizure of ganja should not be interpreted as an increase in ganja menace, it should be seen as a measure to control the menace. Everyone should welcome these measures taken by state government.”

Speaking on the situation in Bangladesh, Radhakrishnan said India has a long relationship with Bangladesh and whenever the hands of religious fundamentalists are raised, there is a challenge in our relationship but we will face it.

The India-Bangladesh relationship is significant for world peace. It is hoped that this relationship would get stronger, he added.

Commenting on the electricity tariff hike in Tamil Nadu, he said the textile industry has been affected by it. “If this continues, it will be difficult to cope with competition. The state government should help the industry,” he said.