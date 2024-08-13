Goondas Act on YouTuber Shankar again, now in ganja case

MADURAI: Days after the Madras High Court quashed the detention of YouTuber Savukku Shankar under the Goondas Act, Theni collector RV Shajeevana on Monday passed an order to detain him under the same Act in connection with a ganja case.

Theni collector ordered to detain him under Goondas Act based on the recommendations made by police superintendent R Siva Prasad in the ganja case. Both the officials were unavailable for comments.

The order came in the wake of Madras HC order quashing the YouTuber’s detention under Goondas Act based on a habeas corpus petition filed by his mother.

Earlier, Chennai police detained him under the Act on May 12. Shankar was initially arrested by Coimbatore police on May 4 for his alleged remarks against women cops in a YouTube interview. During the search, police seized ganja from his room in Palanichettipatti in Theni and a case was registered. Later, he was granted bail by the special court for EC and NDPS in Madurai in July.