Kin of ‘custodial torture victim’ submits petition to Villupuram district collector

VILLUPURAM: The sister of a 31-year-old N Arputharaj who died in judicial custody on Friday allegedly owing to torture filed a complaint with the collector on Monday, raising serious concern about the events leading to the death.

T Sumathi, the petitioner, said Arupuratharaj was taken into custody in connection with a case under trial from 2020. She said her brother was severely beaten, which led to his death. Sumathi alleged that the police failed to inform the family of the incident in a timely manner.

They were also ‘denied access’ to see Arupuratharaj’s body until the post-mortem was completed. Despite repeated requests, crucial details were not provided, she alleged.

Sumathi said, “According to the Madras High Court - Santhosh Vs Madurai District Collector case, the family must be given primary report shortly after the autopsy and a video or photo record of the autopsy process must be handed over to the family.

But we were denied access despite arguing with judicial magistrate IV Rathika.” The family has sought intervention of higher authorities, including the Registrar General of the HC and the Home Department.