Land acquisition case: CBI books TNHB officials, sub-registrar

CHENNAI: The Anti Corruption Bureau of the CBI, Chennai, has registered a criminal conspiracy and collusion case against officials of Tamil Nadu Housing Board in Chennai and sub-registrar and taluk offices in Krishnagiri district based on the directions of Madras High Court.

The case was registered on August 8 after the court was informed that the officials had taken possession of a piece of land and paid compensation under the Land Acquisition Act despite an earlier order quashing the acquisition notification.

The court said the respondents had not challenged it by filing an appeal and kept quiet and suspected that officials colluded with the land owners, entered into a conspiracy and allowed the owners to get benefit.

Based on this, the court directed the CBI to file a case against the officials, investigate the issue and file a report within four months.