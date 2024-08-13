Man held for firing at tribal who trespassed into his farm in Dindigul

DINDIGUL: A day after an 18-year-old from the Paliyar tribal community was shot for entering his neighbour’s property, the Dindigul police arrested the accused K Savariya (75), a native of Sirumalai in Dindigul, on Monday, and seized a country-made gun.

According to police sources, the victim, S Velaiyan, a native of Saalakadi in Sirumalai of Dindigul, reportedly plucked lemons from Savariya’s farmland. On Saturday evening, as Savariya spotted Velaiyan wandering near his farmland, he went home and returned with a gun.

After an exchange of words, he fired at Velaiyan who sustained injuries to his head and neck. Velaiyan was taken to the Dindigul government hospital, and after first aid, referred to the Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai.

A case was registered at the Dindigul taluk police station, and Savariyan was arrested and remanded to custody at the Dindigul sub-jail. Besides, the police recovered a country-made gun he bought from another farmer 15 years ago.

Savariya allegedly used small iron pellets and the weapon for his safety. However, he had no permission from the police to keep the weapon.