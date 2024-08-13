Nagai-Kangesanthurai ferry service to begin on August 16

NAGAPATTINAM: The passenger ferry service between Nagapattinam and Kangesanthurai in Sri Lanka is resuming on Friday. IndSri Ferry Services Private Limited, the ferry operator, has announced that it will start selling tickets for the trips from Tuesday.

‘Sivagangai’, the vessel, arrived at Nagapattinam port last week raising expectations of the service since it was launched in October, 2023. Following successful sea trials, ‘Sivagangai’ has been deemed operational. “The passenger service between Nagapattinam and Kangesanthurai is set to begin on August 16”, IndSri Ferry Services declared in a statement on Monday.

Booking tickets for the trips has begun. Though the tickets can be booked online by visiting the operator’s website www.sailindsri.com, they are also available over the counter.

The resumption of the ferry service was anticipated for months following an announcement by the newly authorised operator in May. After rescheduling the dates twice, Sivagangai’s maiden voyage was put on hold citing technical glitches. After three months, the operator has made the announcement of resuming the service after receiving the permission.