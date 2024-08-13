Nanguneri students deny charge of bringing knife to attack HM

TIRUNELVELI: Three students of a government higher secondary school in Nanguneri, who were accused of bringing a knife to the campus for allegedly attacking their headmaster, and their parents submitted a petition with District Collector KP Karthikeyan on Monday denying the charges, and claimed that the trio was framed in a false case and lodged in a government home.

According to the students, the school administration dismissed them from the institution after they were apprehended by the police on Thursday. Stating that they were at loggerheads with the headmaster, the students said, “The headmaster was against us joining the History group in Class 11. Despite his opposition, we opted for the group and this created enmity between us,” they alleged.

They further said, “On August 6, the headmaster, along with some other teachers, checked our bags. Even though, there was no weapon inside our bags, the school administration lodged a complaint with the Nanguneri police stating that we had brought a knife to the campus. The police did not conduct a proper inquiry in this regard, and lodged us in the government home for one day.”

The students also demanded the school administration to let them continue their studies.

Meanwhile, contrary to the petition, one of the three parents said the students had brought a small knife to the campus to cut fruits, and a scissor to undertake a school project.