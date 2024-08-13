Nanguneri youth who hacked Dalit boy now sexually harasses woman

TIRUNELVELI: Three juveniles, including two 17-year-old youths who hacked the Dalit boy Chinnadurai and his sister last year in Nanguneri, have been booked on charges of sexually harassing a woman when he was riding pillion with her husband.

The Moolaikaraipatti police registered a case against the trio who are studying in a college, and apprehended one of the three suspects on Sunday. “A young couple was travelling to Moolaikaraipatti to Nanguneri on a two-wheeler. While the man was riding the vehicle, his wife was riding pillion.

The three suspects in an inebriated state were also heading towards Nanguneri on a two-wheeler. When the trio saw the couple, they started abusing her in a filthy language. They further went close to the couple’s vehicle and touched her in an inappropriate manner and fled from,” according to sources.

SI Sakthi Natarajan registered a case and apprehended one of the suspects and sent him to a government home after producing him before the Juvenile Justice Board.

It may be noted that two of the three suspects had hacked Chinnadurai and his sister with a sickle at his house last year after Chinnadurai complained to the school headmaster about caste discrimination shown by the suspects.