NIRF ranking: Anna University first among state-funded institutions

CHENNAI: Anna University is the best state government funded university in the country as per the NIRF rankings 2024, released by the union education ministry on Monday.

The rankings introduced three new categories: Open Universities, Skill Universities and State Public Universities (state government funded government universities) this year and in the introductory edition. Anna University is ranked as the top state public university in the country followed by Jadavpur University, Kolkata, and Savitribai Phule University, Pune.

In fact, 10 state funded universities from Tamil Nadu are placed in the top 50 state public universities in the country. Bharathiar University is ranked 8th while University of Madras is ranked 12.

This is the sixth year that IIT-Madras has maintained its top position in both the ‘overall’ and ‘engineering’ categories in the rankings. It has been ranked first in the engineering category every year since the inception of the rankings in 2016.

However, apart from this, the NIRF report has nothing new for the state to cheer about as there is not much improvement in the performance of the higher educational institutes in state.

In the overall category, 18 institutions from Tamil Nadu are in top 100 and in the universities category, 22 from the state feature in the top 100 list. The figures are similar to last year, but performance of the majority of the state funded universities have dropped this year.