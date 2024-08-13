Phase-2 expansion of CMC’s Ranipet campus commences

VELLORE: CMC Vellore’s Ranipet Campus has announced the commencement of its second phase of expansion in speciality medical care, with a strong emphasis on paediatrics.

The ceremony for the Paediatric Super Speciality Centre marks a significant milestone in CMC Vellore’s 125-year history of delivering comprehensive healthcare services. A Canada-based Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. and Bengaluru-based Quess Corp. Ltd. are funding for the project. The project aims to provide specialised paediatric care to the public.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, Dr Vikram Mathews, Director of CMC Vellore, and Dr Dheepak Selvaraj, Associate Director (Ranipet), shared details about the upcoming Paediatric Super Speciality Centre. The new facility is set to include 350 beds across seven floors.

The project is expected to be completed by 2026, further solidifying the Department of Child Health’s position as a leading centre for paediatric care in India and neighbouring countries. In addition to delivering high-quality medical care, the centre will also serve as a premier training institute for paediatricians.

At present, the Child Health Department serves over 1.4 lakh children as outpatients annually and admits more than 6,300 inpatients each year in Vellore CMC.