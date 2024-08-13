Tamil Nadu cabinet approves Rs.44,125 crore investments from 15 projects

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu on Tuesday announced that the State Cabinet approved 15 new private investments worth Rs.44,125 crore. These investments are expected to provide employment opportunities for 24,700 people.

Announcing the decisions taken by the Cabinet, the minister said the new investments would be in vehcile manufacturing, food processing, electronics goods manufacturing, renewable energy, and battery manufacturing sectors. The important investment among them are Sembcorp's investment of Rs.21,340 crore in Thoothukudi district, which will provide jobs for 1,114 people and Motherson Electronics investment of Rs.2,200 crore in In Kancheepuram district, providing jobs for 2,600 people.

In Erode district, Milky Mist is investing Rs.1,777 crore in the food processing sector, providing jobs for 2,025 people. In Krishnagiri, LOHUM will invest Rs.1,597 crore, providing jobs for 725 people.

Chief Minister MK Stalin will be inaugurating a hostel for Foxconn workers constructed near Sriperumbudur at a cost of Rs.706.5 crore.

The Cabinet also approved policies in the energy sector for pumped storage projects, small hydel projects and repowering of windmills.