Tamil Nadu CM inaugurates 103 projects completed at Rs 770 crore

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin, on Monday, virtually inaugurated 103 completed Municipal Administration and Water Supply department projects worth Rs 769.9 crore and laid the foundation for 30 new projects worth Rs 1,192.45 crore.

Orders were issued for the formation of four new corporations -- Tiruvannamalai, Namakkal, Pudukkottai and Karaikudi -- to the respective mayors.

Among the new projects for which the foundation stones were laid, projects worth Rs 1,153.2 crore were under the Greater Chennai Corporation. Of these, subway connecting wards 81 and 85 in Ambattur at a cost of Rs 11.4 crore, a skywalk suspension bridge connecting two phases of the Tholkappia Poonga at Rs 9.3 crore, redesigning of the Race Course Road from Guindy bridge junction to Chakrapani Street at Rs 20.75 crore, are to be carried out. In addition, the Tiruvottiyur High Road is also to be redesigned at a cost of Rs 64 crore. In the 15 zones, 2,089 roads are to be re-laid at a cost of Rs 259 crore.

A drinking water augmentation project under the Tamil Nadu Water Supply And Drainage Board, worth Rs 296.08 crore, was also inaugurated. According to a release, this is expected to benefit 3.2 lakh people in Nagercoil.

A Geographic Information System management centre that maps water supply and drainage infrastructure of the Chennai Metro Water Supply and Sewerage Board was opened by the chief minister. It was constructed at a cost of Rs 17.8 crore.

In a separate event, the chief minister also inaugurated new college and hostel buildings at the Government Law College in Ramanathapuram at a cost of Rs 76 crore and a playground at Dr Ambedkar Government Law College at Pattaraiperumbudur in Tiruvallur district that was constructed at Rs 1.57 crore.