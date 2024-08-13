Tamil Nadu yet to allow prosecution of Senthil Balaji: CCB to special court

CHENNAI: The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of the Greater Chennai Police on Monday informed the special court for MP/MLA cases that it is yet to receive the sanction from the state government for prosecuting former minister V Senthil Balaji in the predicate offence case of cash-for-jobs scam.

Appearing before the court, the assistant commissioner of CCB made the submission, and subsequently, the special court judge Jayavel adjourned the case by a month.

The CCB had registered three cases against Balaji, his brother and 45 others in connection with the cash-for-jobs scam. The Madras HC had closed the cases after some of the parties concerned submitted that a compromise was made on the issue. However, it was revived by a Supreme Court order.