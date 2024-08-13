Waterbodies full after three days of rain in Dharmapuri

DHARMAPURI: The heavy downpour in Dharmapuri district on Sunday came as a relief for farmers as many waterbodies have become full. Further, the rains have also led to an increase in the inflow to the Cauvery River at its entry point in the state at Hogenakkal.

The district as a whole recorded a total rainfall of 339.4 mm of rainfall and an average rainfall of 37.7 mm on Sunday, according to data from the district authorities. On Sunday, the Palacode block recorded the highest rainfall, 142.2 mm.

The district also received significant rainfall on Saturday and Friday with a total rainfall of 75.4 mm and 213 mm of rainfall. The rains in the past three days have resulted in the revival of many water bodies.

Speaking to TNIE, R Kaliappan, a farmer from Harur said, “Months ago, Thenpennai was dry with not a drop of water flowing in it. But now with the rainfall, Thenpennai has a steady flow of water. Further water has been released from the KRP Dam and an inflow level of 1,300 cusecs has been recorded. The rain-fed Suranatham- Kottapatti River has also robust water flow. The Mukkalnayakampatti lakes which had been dry for several years have filled up in one night of rainfall.”

The Cauvery River inflow which was at 5,000 cusecs on Saturday reached 23,000 cusecs on Sunday evening and shot up to 30,000 cusecs by Monday morning.

The Dharmapuri district administration has banned coracle operations in the river at Hogenakkal given the spurt in water flow. Officials in the district administration said, “There has been good rainfall in the Cauvery water catchment areas leading to the rise in water levels.”