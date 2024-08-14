Check for soft drink brands, officials told after five-year-old girl's death in TN

CHENNAI: Following the death of a 5-year-old girl R Kavyasri allegedly after consuming a soft drink, the food safety department has ordered its officials across the state to inspect shops to check for unfamiliar soft drink brands. The officials drew samples of the drink the girl drank and sent them for testing.

An official said the child had consumed a soft drink bearing the brand name ‘Dailee’ on Saturday. “We have drawn samples from the batch and sent it for testing. The soft drink company has production units in Krishnagiri and Namakkal. The drink was supplied to the shop from the Krishnagiri unit. We have not received any complaints so far. They are licensed production units,” the official added.

The parents of the deceased girl said Kavyasri had consumed a packet of mango pulp juice that costs Rs 10. After drinking it, she had developed breathing difficulties. She was referred to Chengalpet Government Hospital from Kancheepuram Government Hospital. She died on the way to Chengalpet.