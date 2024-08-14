Commuters seek underpass near Tiruchy-Chennai NH intersection as a solution to traffic woes

TIRUCHY: Alarmed by the accidents taking place “every day” at the intersection on the Tiruchy-Chennai National Highway at Sanjeevi Nagar despite a traffic signal installed at the spot, vehicle users and locals reiterate the “immediate” need for a vehicular underpass on the stretch.

Mentioning several protests having been staged over the demand, they stress that constructing the underpass at an elevated portion of the highway a few hundred metres away from the accident hotspot is the lone viable solution.

Hundreds of residents from localities like ARK Nagar, Panayakurichy, Sarkarpalayam and Mullukurichi heading to the city for work and other reasons cross the national highway at the intersection in Sanjeevi Nagar. They also return home through the same intersection.

Considering the vehicular flow on the highway adding to the traffic pile-up at the intersection, vehicle users have been demanding an underpass on the stretch for the past several years.