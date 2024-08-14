Day after separation, calf reunited with mom at Mudumalai Tiger Reserve in TN

COIMBATORE: A one-year-old female elephant calf was successfully reunited with its herd at Avarallah forest beat in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) on Tuesday.

Forest officials said that on Monday evening the field-level staff had noticed a calf wandering alone near Susuramattam. As a result, based on their information, veterinary assistant surgeon K Rajesh Kumar examined the animal and the staff gave it water to ensure it remains hydrated.

Subsequently, the staff searched for the whereabouts of its mother and herd. After an hour-long search, the team noticed three herds, and after three consecutive attempts, the calf finally reunited with its herd as the third herd consisted of a mother elephant and another calf.

P Arun Kumar, deputy director of Mudumalai Tiger Reserve said, “After an hour-long search, we reunited the calf with its mother at 3am on Tuesday. Though it was difficult for the staff to carry out the operation during the night, we formed three separate teams to monitor if the calf was moving along with or out of the herd.”