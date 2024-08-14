In a first, Tamil Nadu approves three major green policies in energy sector

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday approved three major power policies on pumped storage projects, small hydel projects, and wind repowering and life extension. This marks the first time such policies are being introduced in the state’s energy sector.
The approval for wind repowering and life extension of wind mills has come eight months after the release of the draft policy on January 2. The state government is aiming to boost the green energy sector with a target of setting up renewable energy power plants with a combined capacity of 20,000 MW by 2030. These policies were introduced to help achieve this goal, said Electricity Minister Thangam Thennarasu.
Though the policy details are yet to be made public, some key highlights were shared after a cabinet meeting. The government intends to encourage public and private sectors to establish pumped storage projects.
Small hydel projects policy will support the development of power plants with capacities ranging from 100 kilowatts to 10 megawatts. The policy aims to encourage private companies to produce electricity for their own use while minimising environmental impact.
The government highlighted that small hydropower projects could reduce carbon emissions and create a renewable and clean source of electricity. By avoiding reliance on dwindling conventional fuel reserves, these projects ensure sustainable energy availability. Additionally, the policy promotes research, development, and the introduction of new technologies. Under this policy, 10% of the electricity generated will be given to the Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation free of cost.
The Wind Repowering, Refurbishment and Life Extension Policy is expected to boost the state’s wind power generation by 25%. However, K Venkatachalam, chief advisor of Tamil Nadu Spinning Mills Association, expressed concern about achieving this target by repowering, due to technical challenges such as wind availability, machinery, and grid connectivity.
He noted that while the policy expects developers to increase wind power generation by 25% through repowering, studies indicate that this may not be possible at all sites. In such cases, a wind-solar hybrid setup may be recommended to augment renewable energy generation.
S Jayakumaran, CEO of Vayulo Energy in Tirunelveli, mentioned that upgrading old windmills could increase installed capacity, which would require improved power evacuation arrangements. He suggested that Tangedco should plan for more 110 KV and 230 KV substations and transformers to accommodate the increased capacity.