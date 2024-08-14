SC takes note of fresh detention of TN YouTuber 'Savukku' Shankar for possessing ganja

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday took note of fresh detention of YouTuber Shankar alias 'Savukku' Shankar under the stringent Goondas Act by the Tamil Nadu Police in a ganja possession case lodged in May.

The YouTuber was detained again by the state police on Monday.

Four days before his latest detention, the Madras High Court had set aside an order of the Chennai City Police Commissioner detaining him under the Goondas Act.

It had directed the Youtuber, lodged in the Coimbatore Central Prison, to be set at liberty forthwith if he was not required in any other case.

Before this, the top court had on July 18 ordered his interim release.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra took note of the fresh plea of Shankar that he has been arrested again.