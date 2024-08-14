Two workers killed in cracker unit blast near Srivilliputhur

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Two workers were killed in an explosion at a cracker manufacturing unit in Mayathevanpatti village near Srivilliputhur on Wednesday.

According to the sources, the incident occurred in the morning at Jeyanthi Fireworks when some of the employees were unloading chemicals from the van. While unloading, an explosion occurred due to friction and two workers died on the spot.

The deceased were identified as, Pullakutti (45) , a resident of Nagapalayam and Karthick (35), a resident of Kunnur. Official sources revealed that around five chemical mixing rooms in the unit were gutted in the fire.

At least 14 Fire and Rescue Service personnel from Sivakasi and Srivilliputhur rushed to the place and doused the fire. Sources said that the unit is Nagpur-licensed. The bodies of the deceased were sent to Government Hospital in Sivakasi for autopsy. Malli police have registered a case and are investigating.