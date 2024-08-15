1.6k households in Madurai fined Rs 7.12L for misusing power connections

MADURAI: As many as 1,625 households were penalised for misusing power connections for the last three months in Madurai city. A fine of `7.12 lakh was levied and collected by Tangedco officials.

Speaking to TNIE, Social Activist NG Mohan said, "In Madurai city, many businessmen who have their houses along the street, use power meant for domestic purposes for commercial use. Mostly, eateries and petty shops are involved in such misuse of connection.

Meanwhile, many shopkeepers may have power connections under the commercial category but use their domestic connections to power equipment and machinery. Only careful observation from the assessors can deduct a variation and increase in power consumption. Besides some of the householders are repeat offenders. Hence, Tangedco suggests that serious action such as disconnecting the power supply must be taken."

According to official records, 718 connections were detected by the enforcement wing, 346 by assessors and 561 by Tangedco officials as of August 14, 2024.

Speaking to TNIE, a Tangedco official said, "The misuse of power connections is termed as 'Misuse of power tariff' by Tangedco. Mostly, the assessors and officials detect the variation during their visits to households. They find the excessive power consumption within a short duration of time by observing the house and its surroundings.

Initially, a local team discovered the misuse of power connections. Most households were found to be converting the facility for cooking activities under Food Business Operators (FBO), while some were using the front section of their house as a shop."