Biker falls into pit dug up for road work, dies

MAYILADUTHURAI: A 25-year-old man died after he fell into a construction pit and was impaled by column rods near Mayiladuthurai on Tuesday night. The deceased was identified as I Manikandan, an electrician from Valuvur in Kuthalam block.

The incident occurred around 11pm on Tuesday on the Mayiladuthurai-Tiruvarur Road near Elanthankudi village, where a bridge construction project of the state highways department is under way. As part of the project, a pit was dug up and one side of the road was left open for traffic.

Manikandan was riding his bike through a poorly lit stretch near the construction side when he attempted to navigate a mound of dirt, losing control and falling into an adjacent pit. The pit contained exposed column rods which pierced his head, leading to instant death.

Alleging the construction site lacked essential safety measures such as barricades and warning signs, residents resorted to a road blockade. The protest, which began around midnight, ended after police assured action against those responsible for Manikandan’s death.

With assistance from the fire and rescue services department, Manikandan’s body was recovered after an hour-long effort.