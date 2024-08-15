TN bus conductor’s green crusade earns him ticket for Presidential honour

COIMBATORE: M Yoganathan, who works as conductor in Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) Coimbatore region, has been invited to the ‘At Home’ reception hosted by President Droupadi Murmu on the occasion of Independence Day, for his contribution to the environment.

Yoganathan (59), who is posted in Upplipalayam TNSTC branch, has planted more than five lakh saplings across Tamil Nadu all by himself in the last 38 years, of which 3 lakh saplings have fully grown as trees. Also, he regularly conducts programmes to raise awareness about environmental protection among youths.

Recognising his contribution, the state government conferred on him the Sutru Suzhal Seyyal Veerar in 2010. In 2008 , he was given the Eco Warrior award by the union government.

Speaking about the I-Day honour, Yoganathan told TNIE from New Delhi on Wednesday, “I received the invitation along with two national flags on August 12. I am among the 20 people invited.”

A cancer survivor, Yoganathan said attending the reception will motivate him to continue with his work. “I was happy when the PM talked about my work on environmental activities on Mann Ki Baat in 2019,” he said.