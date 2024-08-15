Centre cuts 70 per cent of funds for new railway lines in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: The railway ministry has slashed 70% of the funds earmarked for new railway lines in Tamil Nadu for 2024-25 fiscal compared to what was announced in the interim budget. The interim budget was presented in February, just a few months before the Lok Sabha election.

As per the Pink Book released by the railway ministry on Wednesday, eight new line projects in the state, including the Dharmapuri-Morappur (36 km) and Tindivanam-Nagari (180 km) lines, were allocated Rs 246 crore, a significant cut from the Rs 875 crore earmarked for the projects in the interim budget. Similarly, funding for the doubling of lines has also been substantially reduced.

This drastic reduction in funding comes amid war of words between the state and the centre over funding for Phase II of the Chennai Metro Rail project.

Though Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Budget on July 23, the railways delayed releasing the detailed fund allocation till the completion of the Parliament session, only to conceal the reduction in funds, claimed CPM MP from Madurai Su Venkatesan. He termed it an injustice to the state and accused the BJP of betraying Tamil Nadu.

However, a Southern Railway spokesperson denied a shortage of funds for projects, and insisted that no new line work would be delayed due to funding issues. “The funds mentioned in the interim budget serve as a guideline or token allocation during the election year. The final allocation can be reviewed based on project progress. Funds are allocated based on the work that can realistically be carried out within the year, with adjustments made as needed,” he explained.