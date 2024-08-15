Khushbu Sundar resigns from NCW, says want to engage in politics more

CHENNAI: Actor Khushbu Sundar, a national executive member of the BJP, has resigned as a member of the National Commission for Women. The Ministry of Women and Child Development has accepted her resignation with effect from June 28.

Asked about her decision to quit, Khushbu said, “It is not a sudden decision. I was thinking over it for some time and I gave my resignation a month ago.”

She told TNIE that she was not able to work politically or take part in any event after becoming a member of NCW. “I am a politically inclined person. When I was on the same stage with the prime minister in Salem, somebody wrote to the NCW asking for an explanation, stating how a person holding such a position could be part of a political platform,” she said.

Highlighting that she has given around 14 years of her life to politics, she said, “If anything is going to stop me from being politically active, I have to take a call”.

She thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the opportunity to function as a member of the NCW.

She said she will start engaging in active politics immediately. “It starts tomorrow at Kamalalayam by taking part in the Independence Day celebration. I was not seen at Kamalalayam for a year and a half,” she said. Khushbu resigned as a spokesperson of the Congress in October 2020 and joined the BJP.