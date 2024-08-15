No shortage of faculty at AIIMS Madurai, says CEO

MADURAI: There is no shortage of faculty, and all 183 positions will be filled up in a phased manner, said AIIMS Madurai Executive Director and CEO Prof M Hanumantha Rao.

Prof Rao stated that recruitment of faculty at AIIMS Madurai is being conducted in a planned and time-bound manner, ensuring there is no shortage of faculty. All 183 positions will be filled in a phased manner, aligned with the progress of the batches. The recruitment plan has been approved by a high-level committee, a release stated.

“The construction of AIIMS Madurai is progressing smoothly. Construction commenced in March 2024, and phase I of the project is scheduled for completion within 18 months from the date of the notice to proceed. The project is progressing according to the established timeline, and there are no delays.

Due to the current space constraints, the new batch of students will be accommodated in rented hostels at Ramanathapuram. These measures do not compromise the quality of education being provided to the students,” the release stated.