Panjappur bus terminus misses Independence Day opening, interior works push deadline

TIRUCHY: The Independence Day schedule of the Tiruchy corporation has come as a disappointment for many as it made no mention of the much-anticipated inauguration of the integrated bus terminus in Panjappur. While even Minister for Municipal Administration KN Nehru had during an inspection in June expressed confidence of the terminus being opened on August 15, senior corporation officials said the project deadline has been deferred as their team was unable to complete interior works by the deadline. The project taken up on 40 acres of land along the Tiruchy-Madurai national highway commenced in October 2022.

The terminus, on which about Rs 365 crore has been spent so far, is expected to reduce congestion around the Central Bus Stand. While the initial deadline was set as December 2023, it was deferred to July 2024. With the project now missing the August deadline, city residents want the corporation to avoid further delay. KP Mohanan of Panjappur said, “Many of us thought that the inauguration of the terminus would be one of the major events on Thursday.

Although it missed the deadline, we request the authorities for steps to avoid further delay of the project.” Meanwhile, a senior corporation official said, “Electrical, air-conditioning (AC), and floor tiling works have not been completed as planned. Our team is taking efforts to speed up work; as per current calculations, the project is likely to be completed by October.” Sources said that AC-related works in the terminus majorly pushed the deadline.

The corporation council convened in January this year was informed that roughly Rs 14.50 crore would be spent on such works in the terminus. Demanding that the corporation table the progress of the terminus construction in this month’s council meeting, Sharath Kumar of Woraiyur said, “It has to give assurance that a penalty would be imposed on the contractors concerned if they don’t complete the works by the new deadline.”