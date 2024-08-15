Prehistoric stones found near Jarugu village in Dharmapuri

DHARMAPURI: History enthusiasts and researchers have urged the Archeological Department to protect cairn circles (prehistoric stones) identified near Ajjipatti village near Jarugu.

Last week, a team of history enthusiasts and students led by C Chandrasekhar, professor in the history department at the Dharmapuri Arts College, conducted a field study near Jarugu and found dozens of cairn circles around Ajjipatti village. Stating that these could provide significant insight on the lives and culture of people who lived thousands of years ago, they urged the archaeology department to protect the areas.

Speaking to TNIE, Chandrasekhar said, “Cairne circles are usually evidence of a civilisation which thrived in an area. Unlike the modern era, people 3,500 years ago firmly believed in the concept of rebirth, so they focused more on burials and yearly rituals. Further, in the northern part of this cairn circle, we found a ‘porthole’, which is usually used to honour ancestors by providing food to the grave. This is a common practice even in today’s society.”

Chandrasekhar added, “Using the cultural indicators in the area, it is assumed that this circle could be from 1,500 to 1,000 BC in the megalithic period. This area is rife with historic significance and needs to be protected. Considering the immense size of the cairn circles, a settlement or tribe could have lived here.”

G Selvaraj, a history enthusiast, said, “ During our study, we found a capstone, which is a huge stone weighing about 5 to 6 tonnes. This is used as a cover to protect the bodies from decaying. So it is possible to recover early iron-age tools or stone tools from the area and hence preservation is a must.”

TNIE’s attempts to contact curator of Dharmapuri site museum went in vain.