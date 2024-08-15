Tiruchy IFS officer booked for harassing lady colleague

TIRUCHY: The Cantonment all-women police in the city are investigating a complaint of sexual harassment against a high-ranking forest department official. The case was registered against N Satheesh, who is currently chief conservator of forests (CCF)-Tiruchy circle, following the complainant moving the Madras High Court.

As per the complainant, who worked under Satheesh in Tiruchy circle as a forest ranger in 2016-17, the latter—who was district forest officer then—frequently rang up her husband, demanding sexual favours from her. Her husband is also with the department. The woman personnel further said she had lodged complaints with the higher-ups in the forest department as well as the police but no action was taken.

Following this, she said she moved the Madras High Court in September 2023. The court recently directed the police department to act over the complaint following which the DGP ordered the Tiruchy commissioner of police to register a case.

On August 9, Satheesh was booked on charges of demanding sexual favours from the woman complainant.