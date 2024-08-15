Two more wetlands added: Tamil Nadu tops Ramsar list with a total of 18 sites

CHENNAI: With two more wetlands being added to the Ramsar list, Tamil Nadu leads in the network of protected areas in India with the total number now at 18. Kazhuveli bird sanctuary in Villupuram and Nanjarayan bird sanctuary in Tiruppur are the latest additions to the list.

The state government had sent proposals seeking Ramsar recognition for Kazhuveli and Nanjarayan, which were accepted by the Union environment ministry and Ramsar secretariat on the Independence Day eve.

These two sanctuaries, with a combined area of 5,277 hectares, lie in the Central Asian Flyway and are vital breeding and foraging grounds for water bird species. The sites are home to more than 750 species of flora and fauna and near-threatened bird species like Spot-billed Pelican, Black-headed Ibis and Oriental Darter.

Deepak Srivastava, member secretary of the Tamil Nadu State Wetland Authority, told TNIE that the focus of the authority is to get the Integrated Management Plan (IMP) done for all the 18 Ramsar sites. “IMPs for 13 Ramsar sites are under preparation by the Salim Ali Centre for Ornithology and Natural History in Coimbatore and will be completed by October. This is a prerequisite to seek central funding for ecological restoration of these wetlands under the National Plan for Conservation of Aquatic Eco-systems (NPCA). We can avail 60% of the total cost of restoration,” he said.