Two more wetlands added: Tamil Nadu tops Ramsar list with a total of 18 sites

CHENNAI: With two more wetlands being added to the Ramsar list, Tamil Nadu leads in the network of protected areas in India with the total number now at 18. Kazhuveli bird sanctuary in Villupuram and Nanjarayan bird sanctuary in Tiruppur are the latest additions to the list.
The state government had sent proposals seeking Ramsar recognition for Kazhuveli and Nanjarayan, which were accepted by the Union environment ministry and Ramsar secretariat on the Independence Day eve.
These two sanctuaries, with a combined area of 5,277 hectares, lie in the Central Asian Flyway and are vital breeding and foraging grounds for water bird species. The sites are home to more than 750 species of flora and fauna and near-threatened bird species like Spot-billed Pelican, Black-headed Ibis and Oriental Darter.
Deepak Srivastava, member secretary of the Tamil Nadu State Wetland Authority, told TNIE that the focus of the authority is to get the Integrated Management Plan (IMP) done for all the 18 Ramsar sites. “IMPs for 13 Ramsar sites are under preparation by the Salim Ali Centre for Ornithology and Natural History in Coimbatore and will be completed by October. This is a prerequisite to seek central funding for ecological restoration of these wetlands under the National Plan for Conservation of Aquatic Eco-systems (NPCA). We can avail 60% of the total cost of restoration,” he said.
He added that the chief minister had launched the TN Wetlands Mission for protection, conservation and restoration of 100 wetlands with focus on livelihood options. Wetlands play a major role in enhancing human lives, besides offering ecological services and supporting endemic species.
For instance, Kazhuveli bird sanctuary, which is tidally connected to Yediyanthittu estuary, was facing problems with the fisheries department proposing to build twin harbours inside the estuarine ecosystem. TNIE carried a series of articles on how damaging the harbour project would be for the livelihood of small fishermen dependent on the estuary and the overall environment. Finally, the southern bench of the National Green Tribunal took up the issue and kept the environment clearance in abeyance.
What is Ramsar site?
A Ramsar site is a wetland site designated to be of international importance under the Ramsar Convention, an inter-governmental environmental treaty established in 1971 by Unesco. It provides for national action and international cooperation regarding wetland conservation. Ramsar identifies wetlands of international importance, rare or unique wetland types or for their importance in conserving biological diversity