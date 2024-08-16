Anbumani: PMK ready to make a Dalit Tamil Nadu CM

VILLUPURAM: PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss has announced that his party is willing to make an SC person the state’s CM if the community supports it.

Speaking to the media after taking part in a grama sabha meeting at Villupuram’s Kizhsiviri, his own village, Anbumani said, “If SC people support PMK, we are ready to make a person from the community the CM. We gave a central ministerial post to an SC person in 1998, and only after that the DMK followed it on 1999.”

Driven by political vengeance, he said, the state government is not conducting a caste census which is necessary for ensuring the state’s 69% reservation.

Commenting on the alarming liquor and drug addiction in the state, he said the state’s youth are becoming addicted to alcohol, and all the liquor outlets must be gradually shut down.

I requested the CM to take action against ganja immediately after he assumed office, but three years have passed with no action being taken, Anbumani said.

He said people are yet to enjoy true freedom even after 78 years of the country’s independence, as good education, healthcare, housing, drinking water, electricity, and job opportunities still evade them.

The meeting adopted resolutions for the removal of Tasmac shops in Brammadesam and the transfer of the village from Marakkanam Taluk to Tindivanam.