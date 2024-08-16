Four-year-old dies of rabies after stray-dog attack in Tamil Nadu

RANIPET: The death of a four-year-old boy on Tuesday – 17 days after a stray dog bit him – has been confirmed as a result of rabies, making it the first reported case of rabies from Ranipet district this year, according to official sources. The stray dog was killed on July 27, the day of the incident, after the villagers allegedly pelted stones at the animal.

The boy, Nirmal (4), was the son of B Kalaivani and Balaji, an autorickshaw driver from Gandhipuram in Arakkonam Taluk. Nirmal had a sister Jenitha. On July 27 evening, while Nirmal was playing outside, he was attacked by the stray dog and suffered injuries to his mouth. “I had just gone inside the house to get some water. When I returned, I saw him with injuries in his mouth. He was bleeding profusely,” said Balaji.

The parents rushed Nirmal to the Government Head Quarters Hospital in Kancheepuram, where the doctors administered a four-dose rabies vaccine. Upon the doctor’s recommendation, Nirmal was shifted to Chengalpattu Government Hospital for plastic surgery. He was provided intensive care for 15 days in Chengalpattu. After his condition stabilised, his parents brought Nirmal back to their home. “But soon after, he started showing symptoms like shouting and crying,” his father added.

Again, Nirmal was taken to the Chengalpattu GH, where the doctors informed the parents the rabies virus has infected his nervous system and that he might die within two days. Balaji said, “His condition was critical. His body also began to swell.” On Tuesday, Nirmal succumbed to the viral infection. Following his parents’ request, the body was cremated in their village with proper safety measures. The dean of Chengalpattu GH and senior health department officials could not be reached for a comment.