Four-year-old dies of rabies after stray-dog attack in Tamil Nadu

RANIPET: The death of a four-year-old boy on Tuesday – 17 days after a stray dog bit him – has been confirmed as a result of rabies, making it the first reported case of rabies from Ranipet district this year, according to official sources. The stray dog was killed on July 27, the day of the incident, after the villagers allegedly pelted stones at the animal.
The boy, Nirmal (4), was the son of B Kalaivani and Balaji, an autorickshaw driver from Gandhipuram in Arakkonam Taluk. Nirmal had a sister Jenitha. On July 27 evening, while Nirmal was playing outside, he was attacked by the stray dog and suffered injuries to his mouth. “I had just gone inside the house to get some water. When I returned, I saw him with injuries in his mouth. He was bleeding profusely,” said Balaji.
The parents rushed Nirmal to the Government Head Quarters Hospital in Kancheepuram, where the doctors administered a four-dose rabies vaccine. Upon the doctor’s recommendation, Nirmal was shifted to Chengalpattu Government Hospital for plastic surgery. He was provided intensive care for 15 days in Chengalpattu. After his condition stabilised, his parents brought Nirmal back to their home. “But soon after, he started showing symptoms like shouting and crying,” his father added.
Again, Nirmal was taken to the Chengalpattu GH, where the doctors informed the parents the rabies virus has infected his nervous system and that he might die within two days. Balaji said, “His condition was critical. His body also began to swell.” On Tuesday, Nirmal succumbed to the viral infection. Following his parents’ request, the body was cremated in their village with proper safety measures. The dean of Chengalpattu GH and senior health department officials could not be reached for a comment.
Ranipet district deputy director of health services T Senthil Kumar said the boy received all four doses of the vaccine as he was treated in the medical college hospital. “The death could be due to the wound being in close proximity with the brain; in such cases it affects the brain faster. The dog that bit Nirmal attacked an 11-year-old boy and his father. The duo, after medical examination, is safe at the moment.” Municipal corporation officials said they have taken precautionary measures and removed all the stray dogs from the area.
Dog bite? Do this
Immediately wash the wound with soap and get rabies vaccine shots
Bleeding at the wound site indicates potentially severe exposure. So, rabies immunoglobulin should be administered near the wound along with the vaccine on the day of the first visit or within seven days from the date of the first vaccine dose
Four doses should be administered on the day of the dog bite, followed by third, seventh and 28th day
If a hospital refuses to administer the vaccine immediately after the dog bite, a complaint can be registered by calling 104
Source: Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine