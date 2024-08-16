House surgeon harassed at Coimbatore MCH, colleagues stage sit-in protest

COIMBATORE: Around 150 house surgeons practising under the Compulsory Rotating Medical Internship (CRMI) at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) staged a sit-in protest in front of the dean’s office on Thursday demanding safety after a woman colleague was allegedly harassed by an unidentified man in a parking lot on Wednesday night.

The man was wandering inside the hospital later in the night and was handed over to the police. The suspect appeared to be mentally unstable, police said. A case has been booked against him under section 74 of BNS and 4 of the TNPHW Act.

According to the complaint filed by the CRMI council on behalf of the victim, around 9 pm, an unidentified man approached her while she was parking her vehicle. Taking advantage of the poor lighting in the area, he flashed at her and tried to molest her.