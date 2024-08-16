Tamil Nadu’s per capita power consumption rises to 1.8K units

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu’s per capita electricity consumption has reached 1,792 units in 2023-24, compared to 1,640 units the previous year, as per the data from Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) accessed by TNIE. Sources has attributed the rise in electricity consumption to the increasing use of home appliances like televisions, air-conditioners, refrigerators, and electric vehicles.

Speaking to TNIE, a senior Tangedco official said the increase in per capita consumption is also driven by the expanding industrial and commercial activities in Tamil Nadu. “Both the central and state governments are continuously taking steps to manage the rise in consumption,” he said.

He said currently, the state’s average electricity consumption stands between 350 Million Units (MU) to 379 MUs a day.

“The construction sector, including residential and commercial spaces, is witnessing rapid growth, accounting for over 80% of the state’s total electricity consumption. This trend of expanding residential and commercial spaces is likely to increase the energy demand further,” he said.

Another Tangedco official highlighted the importance of energy efficiency and conservation, saying upgrading electricity systems in homes and commercial buildings with power-saving devices like LEDs that can reduce energy usage while emitting lower greenhouse gases and offering cost benefits.