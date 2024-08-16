Tamil Nadu’s per capita power consumption rises to 1.8K units

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu’s per capita electricity consumption has reached 1,792 units in 2023-24, compared to 1,640 units the previous year, as per the data from Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) accessed by TNIE. Sources has attributed the rise in electricity consumption to the increasing use of home appliances like televisions, air-conditioners, refrigerators, and electric vehicles.
Speaking to TNIE, a senior Tangedco official said the increase in per capita consumption is also driven by the expanding industrial and commercial activities in Tamil Nadu. “Both the central and state governments are continuously taking steps to manage the rise in consumption,” he said.
He said currently, the state’s average electricity consumption stands between 350 Million Units (MU) to 379 MUs a day.
“The construction sector, including residential and commercial spaces, is witnessing rapid growth, accounting for over 80% of the state’s total electricity consumption. This trend of expanding residential and commercial spaces is likely to increase the energy demand further,” he said.
Another Tangedco official highlighted the importance of energy efficiency and conservation, saying upgrading electricity systems in homes and commercial buildings with power-saving devices like LEDs that can reduce energy usage while emitting lower greenhouse gases and offering cost benefits.
With the support of the Union government’s Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), the state-owned power utility is collaborating with experts to raise awareness among consumers. The team is also working on implementing star labels on home appliances to help consumers make informed choices about energy-saving devices, the official added.
S Nagalsamy, former member of the Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission, said, “Providing star labels on home appliances is a positive step. However, the union and state governments must ensure that manufacturing units adhere to these efficiency standards.”
He also suggested as part of energy conservation efforts, the state government should encourage farmers to replace old pumpsets, which could lead to a significant reduction in energy consumption.