Want action plan to ensure our safety, say Pondy doctors

PUDUCHERRY: In the wake of the rape and murder of a junior doctor at RK Kar Medical College in Kolkata, the Puducherry Government Medical Officers Association (PGMOA) has urged the union territory government to urgently implement a 10-point action plan to ensure safer working conditions for doctors in hospitals.

In a statement released on Thursday, PGMOA President Dr Anbusenthil, Secretary Dr Saravanan, and Speaker Dr Sidharthan highlighted the emotional toll that workplace violence has taken on the doctors, particularly women, in Puducherry. Despite repeated attacks on doctors and healthcare workers, meaningful action has not been taken by the authorities to mitigate the issue, the association rued.

The PGMOA underscored the pressing need for enhanced security measures, stating that the current provisions in hospitals are inadequate, leaving many doctors, postgraduate students vulnerable to violence from miscreants and mobs. The association’s women members have voiced their concerns emphatically, stating that the time has come to adopt a ‘No Safety, No Duty’ stance.

Proposed action plan

High-Security Zones: Designate hospitals as high-security zones, with armed security personnel deployed to serve as force multipliers

Controlled Entry: Implement strict control measures for attendants, including thorough frisking for weapons and alcohol. Enforce mandatory OPD registration using valid identification methods

Physical Barriers: Install physical barriers like grill gates and multilevel security gates to create secure zones and control access throughout hospital premises

Secure Duty Rooms: Establish secure duty rooms with reinforced doors, panic alarms, and provisions for clean water and attached toilet facilities. These rooms should be strategically located for quick emergency access

Emergency Safe Rooms: Create dedicated emergency safe rooms within emergency departments, equipped with communication systems to protect staff during violent situations